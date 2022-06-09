We Analyzed the Future Direction of SeaChange International Inc. (SEAC), Here is What We Found

SeaChange International Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) went up by 3.32% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.44. The company’s stock price has collected 1.58% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in SeaChange International Inc. (NASDAQ :SEAC) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for SEAC is at 1.04.

SEAC currently public float of 42.05M and currently shorts hold a 16.14% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SEAC was 2.56M shares.

SEAC’s Market Performance

SEAC stocks went up by 1.58% for the week, with a monthly drop of -14.96% and a quarterly performance of -34.43%, while its annual performance rate touched -36.65%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.67% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.72% for SeaChange International Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.92% for SEAC stocks with a simple moving average of -32.37% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SEAC

Lake Street gave a rating of “Buy” to SEAC, setting the target price at $4 in the report published on December 07th of the previous year.

SEAC Trading at -23.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SEAC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -78.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.67%, as shares sank -12.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -38.22% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SEAC rose by +1.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -24.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7728. In addition, SeaChange International Inc. saw -53.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SEAC starting from Prinn Michael, who sale 1,509 shares at the price of $0.80 back on May 27. After this action, Prinn Michael now owns 10,971 shares of SeaChange International Inc., valued at $1,207 using the latest closing price.

AQUINO PETER D, the President and C.E.O. of SeaChange International Inc., sale 9,723 shares at $1.21 during a trade that took place back on Mar 29, which means that AQUINO PETER D is holding 577,777 shares at $11,765 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SEAC

Equity return is now at value -16.70, with -12.90 for asset returns.