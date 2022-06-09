We Analyzed the Future Direction of Matson Inc. (MATX), Here is What We Found

Matson Inc. (NYSE:MATX) went down by -11.69% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $125.34. The company’s stock price has collected -7.61% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 03/18/22 that The Market’s Panic Attack Is Over. What to Buy Now.

Is It Worth Investing in Matson Inc. (NYSE :MATX) Right Now?

Matson Inc. (NYSE:MATX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 2.99 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for MATX is at 1.04. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Matson Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $118.00, which is $34.51 above the current price. MATX currently public float of 39.81M and currently shorts hold a 4.46% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MATX was 512.72K shares.

MATX’s Market Performance

MATX stocks went down by -7.61% for the week, with a monthly drop of -4.90% and a quarterly performance of -21.83%, while its annual performance rate touched 32.69%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.61% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.02% for Matson Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -6.03% for MATX stocks with a simple moving average of -7.79% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MATX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MATX stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for MATX by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for MATX in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $70 based on the research report published on April 29th of the previous year 2021.

Stephens, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MATX reach a price target of $70. The rating they have provided for MATX stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on April 29th, 2021.

Stephens gave a rating of “Overweight” to MATX, setting the target price at $70 in the report published on November 03rd of the previous year.

MATX Trading at -9.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MATX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.61%, as shares sank -6.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -31.40% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MATX fell by -7.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $88.55. In addition, Matson Inc. saw -7.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MATX starting from COX MATTHEW J, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $90.86 back on Jun 02. After this action, COX MATTHEW J now owns 267,802 shares of Matson Inc., valued at $454,318 using the latest closing price.

COX MATTHEW J, the Chairman & CEO of Matson Inc., sale 2,174 shares at $89.23 during a trade that took place back on May 18, which means that COX MATTHEW J is holding 272,802 shares at $193,984 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MATX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+28.82 for the present operating margin

+34.84 for the gross margin

The net margin for Matson Inc. stands at +23.63. Equity return is now at value 77.40, with 33.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.15.