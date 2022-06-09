Wall Street Praises VMware Inc. (VMW) After Recent Earnings Report

VMware Inc. (NYSE:VMW) went down by -1.37% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $137.67. The company’s stock price has collected -0.40% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 05/26/22 that Broadcom to Buy VMware for $61 Billion

Is It Worth Investing in VMware Inc. (NYSE :VMW) Right Now?

VMware Inc. (NYSE:VMW) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 33.28 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for VMW is at 0.66. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 20 who provided ratings for VMware Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 4 rated the stock as “overweight,” 12 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $138.28, which is $12.18 above the current price. VMW currently public float of 209.46M and currently shorts hold a 1.23% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VMW was 2.06M shares.

VMW’s Market Performance

VMW stocks went down by -0.40% for the week, with a monthly jump of 29.94% and a quarterly performance of 12.24%, while its annual performance rate touched -3.01%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.86% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.90% for VMware Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 13.35% for VMW stocks with a simple moving average of 8.26% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VMW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VMW stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for VMW by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for VMW in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $119 based on the research report published on February 25th of the current year 2022.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VMW reach a price target of $135, previously predicting the price at $160. The rating they have provided for VMW stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 25th, 2022.

Raymond James gave a rating of “Outperform” to VMW, setting the target price at $167 in the report published on February 25th of the current year.

VMW Trading at 15.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VMW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.86%, as shares surge +32.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.53% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VMW fell by -0.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $115.27. In addition, VMware Inc. saw 11.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VMW starting from Brulard Jean Pierre, who sale 12,532 shares at the price of $130.67 back on Jun 07. After this action, Brulard Jean Pierre now owns 83,060 shares of VMware Inc., valued at $1,637,556 using the latest closing price.

Rowe Zane, the Chief Financial Officer & EVP of VMware Inc., sale 9,148 shares at $129.05 during a trade that took place back on Jun 02, which means that Rowe Zane is holding 189,117 shares at $1,180,549 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VMW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.58 for the present operating margin

+81.60 for the gross margin

The net margin for VMware Inc. stands at +14.16. Equity return is now at value 28.50, with 6.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.82.