VivoPower International PLC (VVPR) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR) went up by 40.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $8.43. The company’s stock price has collected 73.64% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ :VVPR) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for VVPR is at 4.03. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for VivoPower International PLC declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $5.00, which is $2.76 above the current price. VVPR currently public float of 8.19M and currently shorts hold a 0.18% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VVPR was 444.23K shares.

VVPR’s Market Performance

VVPR stocks went up by 73.64% for the week, with a monthly jump of 113.94% and a quarterly performance of 16.06%, while its annual performance rate touched -70.01%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 17.24% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 14.93% for VivoPower International PLC. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 68.72% for VVPR stocks with a simple moving average of -31.72% for the last 200 days.

VVPR Trading at 54.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VVPR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -73.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.24%, as shares surge +105.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.06% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VVPR rose by +73.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -59.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3900. In addition, VivoPower International PLC saw -26.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.