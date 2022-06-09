The Chart for Zscaler Inc. (ZS) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Zscaler Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) went up by 1.70% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $376.11. The company’s stock price has collected 11.17% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 02/25/22 that Zscaler Stock Falls After an Earnings Beat. Here Is Why.

Is It Worth Investing in Zscaler Inc. (NASDAQ :ZS) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ZS is at 1.11.

ZS currently public float of 82.97M and currently shorts hold a 8.89% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ZS was 2.54M shares.

ZS’s Market Performance

ZS stocks went up by 11.17% for the week, with a monthly jump of 8.15% and a quarterly performance of -22.03%, while its annual performance rate touched -15.52%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.17% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.59% for Zscaler Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 14.24% for ZS stocks with a simple moving average of -35.74% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ZS stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for ZS by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for ZS in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $200 based on the research report published on May 26th of the current year 2022.

Daiwa Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ZS reach a price target of $296, previously predicting the price at $286. The rating they have provided for ZS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 02nd, 2022.

Wolfe Research gave a rating of “Outperform” to ZS, setting the target price at $275 in the report published on February 25th of the current year.

ZS Trading at -12.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.17%, as shares surge +10.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -30.41% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZS rose by +11.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -33.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $145.70. In addition, Zscaler Inc. saw -48.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ZS starting from Rajic Dali, who sale 25,000 shares at the price of $155.80 back on Jun 03. After this action, Rajic Dali now owns 231,574 shares of Zscaler Inc., valued at $3,895,075 using the latest closing price.

Sinha Amit, the President of Zscaler Inc., sale 6,000 shares at $250.89 during a trade that took place back on Apr 04, which means that Sinha Amit is holding 70,000 shares at $1,505,369 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ZS

Equity return is now at value -56.60, with -13.20 for asset returns.