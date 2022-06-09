Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc. (OMEX): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc. (NASDAQ:OMEX) went down by -21.43% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.94. The company’s stock price has collected -34.29% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc. (NASDAQ :OMEX) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for OMEX is at 0.84. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $3.50. OMEX currently public float of 10.79M and currently shorts hold a 11.41% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of OMEX was 47.32K shares.

OMEX’s Market Performance

OMEX stocks went down by -34.29% for the week, with a monthly drop of -55.70% and a quarterly performance of -57.34%, while its annual performance rate touched -64.91%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 16.76% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.86% for Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -44.92% for OMEX stocks with a simple moving average of -57.44% for the last 200 days.

OMEX Trading at -54.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OMEX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -68.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.76%, as shares sank -54.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -62.79% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OMEX fell by -34.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -56.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.44. In addition, Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc. saw -51.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OMEX starting from Justh Mark B, who sale 51,872 shares at the price of $6.90 back on Sep 28. After this action, Justh Mark B now owns 216,881 shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc., valued at $357,917 using the latest closing price.

Barton Laura Lionetti, the Chief Business Officer of Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc., purchase 1,250 shares at $5.87 during a trade that took place back on Aug 18, which means that Barton Laura Lionetti is holding 5,000 shares at $7,338 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OMEX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1622.94 for the present operating margin

-936.72 for the gross margin

The net margin for Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc. stands at -1080.76. Equity return is now at value 46.70, with -152.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.06.