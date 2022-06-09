Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (THRX)

Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:THRX) went up by 1.76% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $24.54. The company’s stock price has collected -12.75% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ :THRX) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $21.50, which is $15.72 above the current price. THRX currently public float of 37.32M and currently shorts hold a 2.74% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of THRX was 57.49K shares.

THRX’s Market Performance

THRX stocks went down by -12.75% for the week, with a monthly drop of -24.06% and a quarterly performance of -44.75%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.67% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.71% for Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -16.59% for THRX stocks with a simple moving average of -51.05% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of THRX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for THRX stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for THRX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for THRX in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $24 based on the research report published on November 01st of the previous year 2021.

SVB Leerink, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see THRX reach a price target of $28. The rating they have provided for THRX stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on November 01st, 2021.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to THRX, setting the target price at $23 in the report published on November 01st of the previous year.

THRX Trading at -37.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought THRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -76.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.67%, as shares sank -23.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -53.52% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, THRX fell by -2.87%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.84. In addition, Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw -55.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at THRX starting from GORDON CARL L, who purchase 111,896 shares at the price of $9.97 back on Jan 21. After this action, GORDON CARL L now owns 16,542,652 shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $1,115,603 using the latest closing price.

ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC, the Director of Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc., purchase 111,896 shares at $9.97 during a trade that took place back on Jan 21, which means that ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC is holding 16,542,652 shares at $1,115,603 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for THRX

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 67.38.