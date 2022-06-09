Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for New Gold Inc. (NGD)

New Gold Inc. (AMEX:NGD) went up by 2.22% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.21. The company’s stock price has collected 3.76% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in New Gold Inc. (AMEX :NGD) Right Now?

New Gold Inc. (AMEX:NGD) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 8.21 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for NGD is at 1.87. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for New Gold Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $1.95, which is $0.6 above the current price. NGD currently public float of 680.42M and currently shorts hold a 0.60% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NGD was 5.59M shares.

NGD’s Market Performance

NGD stocks went up by 3.76% for the week, with a monthly jump of 10.40% and a quarterly performance of -24.59%, while its annual performance rate touched -32.68%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.68% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.90% for New Gold Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.39% for NGD stocks with a simple moving average of -8.26% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NGD

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NGD reach a price target of $1.50, previously predicting the price at $1.75. The rating they have provided for NGD stocks is “Sector Perform” according to the report published on September 08th, 2021.

NGD Trading at -9.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NGD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.68%, as shares surge +8.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.14% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NGD rose by +3.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3275. In addition, New Gold Inc. saw -8.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for NGD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.13 for the present operating margin

+21.19 for the gross margin

The net margin for New Gold Inc. stands at +18.78. Equity return is now at value 13.10, with 4.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.97.