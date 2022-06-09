Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Hudson Technologies Inc. (HDSN)

Hudson Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) went up by 9.78% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.54. The company’s stock price has collected 13.89% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Hudson Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ :HDSN) Right Now?

Hudson Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 7.93 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for HDSN is at 1.17. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Hudson Technologies Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $10.00, which is -$0.66 below the current price. HDSN currently public float of 37.14M and currently shorts hold a 3.58% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HDSN was 1.24M shares.

HDSN’s Market Performance

HDSN stocks went up by 13.89% for the week, with a monthly jump of 22.25% and a quarterly performance of 98.51%, while its annual performance rate touched 275.35%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.93% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.97% for Hudson Technologies Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 13.20% for HDSN stocks with a simple moving average of 116.66% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HDSN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HDSN stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for HDSN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for HDSN in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $6.50 based on the research report published on March 09th of the current year 2022.

B. Riley FBR Inc. gave a rating of “Neutral” to HDSN, setting the target price at $6.50 in the report published on March 06th of the previous year.

HDSN Trading at 36.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HDSN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 1.14% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.93%, as shares surge +34.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +79.16% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HDSN rose by +13.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +225.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.55. In addition, Hudson Technologies Inc. saw 140.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HDSN starting from ABBATECOLA VINCENT P, who sale 20,000 shares at the price of $9.79 back on Jun 03. After this action, ABBATECOLA VINCENT P now owns 145,578 shares of Hudson Technologies Inc., valued at $195,816 using the latest closing price.

MANDRACCHIA STEPHEN P, the Director of Hudson Technologies Inc., sale 55,785 shares at $9.70 during a trade that took place back on May 31, which means that MANDRACCHIA STEPHEN P is holding 407,756 shares at $541,114 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HDSN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.95 for the present operating margin

+34.96 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hudson Technologies Inc. stands at +16.74. Equity return is now at value 86.80, with 29.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.86.