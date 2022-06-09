Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (CX)?

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) went down by -1.84% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.09. The company’s stock price has collected -4.26% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE :CX) Right Now?

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 19.50 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CX is at 1.35. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 16 analysts out of 21 who provided ratings for CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $7.72, which is $3.73 above the current price. CX currently public float of 461.45M and currently shorts hold a 0.92% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CX was 7.40M shares.

CX’s Market Performance

CX stocks went down by -4.26% for the week, with a monthly jump of 7.02% and a quarterly performance of -13.91%, while its annual performance rate touched -49.05%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.61% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.57% for CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.33% for CX stocks with a simple moving average of -28.14% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CX stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for CX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for CX in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $6.70 based on the research report published on April 20th of the current year 2022.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CX reach a price target of $6, previously predicting the price at $9.20. The rating they have provided for CX stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on April 05th, 2022.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Neutral” to CX, setting the target price at $6.40 in the report published on February 23rd of the current year.

CX Trading at -5.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.61%, as shares surge +6.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.04% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CX fell by -4.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -46.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.34. In addition, CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. saw -37.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.92 for the present operating margin

+30.81 for the gross margin

The net margin for CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. stands at +5.24. Equity return is now at value 2.90, with 1.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.79.