Chesapeake Energy Corporation (CHK) Downgrade Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CHK) went down by -2.94% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $105.00. The company’s stock price has collected -0.46% of loss in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 03/08/22 that OPEC Secretary General: There’s ‘no capacity’ to replace Russia’s 7 million barrels of oil per day

Is It Worth Investing in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NASDAQ :CHK) Right Now?

CHK currently public float of 106.54M and currently shorts hold a 15.39% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CHK was 2.00M shares.

CHK’s Market Performance

CHK stocks went down by -0.46% for the week, with a monthly jump of 19.96% and a quarterly performance of 25.63%, while its annual performance rate touched 86.39%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.79% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.68% for Chesapeake Energy Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.63% for CHK stocks with a simple moving average of 41.67% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CHK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CHK stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for CHK by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for CHK in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $85 based on the research report published on February 11th of the current year 2022.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CHK reach a price target of $90. The rating they have provided for CHK stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 10th, 2022.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Overweight” to CHK, setting the target price at $84 in the report published on January 05th of the current year.

CHK Trading at 10.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CHK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.79%, as shares surge +18.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.18% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CHK fell by -0.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +90.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $94.67. In addition, Chesapeake Energy Corporation saw 60.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CHK starting from BX Vine Intermediate Holdco L., who sale 145,764 shares at the price of $100.54 back on May 26. After this action, BX Vine Intermediate Holdco L. now owns 1,165,899 shares of Chesapeake Energy Corporation, valued at $14,655,751 using the latest closing price.

Blackstone Holdings III L.P., the Former 10% Owner of Chesapeake Energy Corporation, sale 145,764 shares at $100.54 during a trade that took place back on May 26, which means that Blackstone Holdings III L.P. is holding 1,165,899 shares at $14,655,751 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CHK

Equity return is now at value -2.60, with -1.20 for asset returns.