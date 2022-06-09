Can KnowBe4 Inc. (KNBE) Remain Competitive?

KnowBe4 Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) went up by 4.32% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $36.67. The company’s stock price has collected 10.67% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in KnowBe4 Inc. (NASDAQ :KNBE) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 13 who provided ratings for KnowBe4 Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $24.77, which is $5.68 above the current price. KNBE currently public float of 69.38M and currently shorts hold a 2.05% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of KNBE was 962.32K shares.

KNBE’s Market Performance

KNBE stocks went up by 10.67% for the week, with a monthly jump of 9.02% and a quarterly performance of -1.24%, while its annual performance rate touched 3.08%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.92% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.03% for KnowBe4 Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 14.72% for KNBE stocks with a simple moving average of -14.25% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KNBE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KNBE stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for KNBE by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for KNBE in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $25 based on the research report published on May 26th of the current year 2022.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KNBE reach a price target of $25, previously predicting the price at $29. The rating they have provided for KNBE stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 25th, 2022.

Goldman gave a rating of “Buy” to KNBE, setting the target price at $34 in the report published on November 04th of the previous year.

KNBE Trading at -7.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KNBE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.92%, as shares surge +21.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.56% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KNBE rose by +10.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.81. In addition, KnowBe4 Inc. saw -16.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KNBE starting from KLAUSMEYER KEVIN, who sale 5,808 shares at the price of $19.00 back on Jun 02. After this action, KLAUSMEYER KEVIN now owns 0 shares of KnowBe4 Inc., valued at $110,352 using the latest closing price.

KLAUSMEYER KEVIN, the Director of KnowBe4 Inc., sale 2,904 shares at $17.78 during a trade that took place back on Jun 01, which means that KLAUSMEYER KEVIN is holding 0 shares at $51,633 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KNBE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.94 for the present operating margin

+84.08 for the gross margin

The net margin for KnowBe4 Inc. stands at -4.81. Equity return is now at value -6.40, with -2.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.50.