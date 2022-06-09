Can Cognex Corporation (CGNX) Remain Competitive?

Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) went down by -1.58% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $92.17. The company’s stock price has collected 1.70% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/18/22 that Roku, DraftKings, Cognex, Shake Shack: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

Is It Worth Investing in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ :CGNX) Right Now?

Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 30.94 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CGNX is at 1.64. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 18 who provided ratings for Cognex Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 9 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $68.00, which is $21.5 above the current price. CGNX currently public float of 166.59M and currently shorts hold a 2.25% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CGNX was 1.06M shares.

CGNX’s Market Performance

CGNX stocks went up by 1.70% for the week, with a monthly drop of -2.48% and a quarterly performance of -27.95%, while its annual performance rate touched -39.33%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.66% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.40% for Cognex Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.11% for CGNX stocks with a simple moving average of -34.45% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CGNX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CGNX stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for CGNX by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CGNX in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $68 based on the research report published on February 18th of the current year 2022.

Daiwa Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CGNX reach a price target of $75, previously predicting the price at $81. The rating they have provided for CGNX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 25th, 2022.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to CGNX, setting the target price at $85 in the report published on November 12th of the previous year.

CGNX Trading at -22.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CGNX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.66%, as shares sank -2.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -37.20% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CGNX rose by +1.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -44.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $47.79. In addition, Cognex Corporation saw -38.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CGNX starting from PARROTTE DIANNE M, who purchase 3,000 shares at the price of $46.00 back on May 12. After this action, PARROTTE DIANNE M now owns 3,608 shares of Cognex Corporation, valued at $138,000 using the latest closing price.

ALIAS PATRICK, the Director of Cognex Corporation, sale 427 shares at $63.75 during a trade that took place back on Feb 17, which means that ALIAS PATRICK is holding 0 shares at $27,221 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CGNX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+30.38 for the present operating margin

+73.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cognex Corporation stands at +26.99. Equity return is now at value 19.40, with 13.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.33.