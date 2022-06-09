Butterfly Network Inc. (BFLY) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Butterfly Network Inc. (NYSE:BFLY) went up by 2.53% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $15.65. The company’s stock price has collected 11.62% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Butterfly Network Inc. (NYSE :BFLY) Right Now?

Today, the average trading volume of BFLY was 2.51M shares.

BFLY’s Market Performance

BFLY stocks went up by 11.62% for the week, with a monthly jump of 35.69% and a quarterly performance of -17.61%, while its annual performance rate touched -74.56%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.55% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.93% for Butterfly Network Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 18.47% for BFLY stocks with a simple moving average of -47.93% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BFLY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BFLY stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for BFLY by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for BFLY in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $7 based on the research report published on December 17th of the previous year 2021.

Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BFLY reach a price target of $20. The rating they have provided for BFLY stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on June 21st, 2021.

BFLY Trading at 0.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BFLY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -76.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.55%, as shares surge +31.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -25.51% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BFLY rose by +11.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -68.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.13. In addition, Butterfly Network Inc. saw -45.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BFLY starting from Shahida Darius, who sale 16,430 shares at the price of $5.39 back on Mar 17. After this action, Shahida Darius now owns 635,721 shares of Butterfly Network Inc., valued at $88,558 using the latest closing price.

Fielding Stephanie, the Chief Financial Officer of Butterfly Network Inc., sale 3,269 shares at $5.39 during a trade that took place back on Mar 17, which means that Fielding Stephanie is holding 113,079 shares at $17,620 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BFLY

Equity return is now at value -17.30, with -13.10 for asset returns.