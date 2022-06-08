Wintrust Financial Corporation (WTFC) Just Got Our Attention

Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC) went down by -2.76% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $105.56. The company’s stock price has collected 3.30% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ :WTFC) Right Now?

Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 12.67 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for WTFC is at 1.30. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for Wintrust Financial Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $115.50, which is $28.97 above the current price. WTFC currently public float of 56.46M and currently shorts hold a 1.60% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of WTFC was 396.27K shares.

WTFC’s Market Performance

WTFC stocks went up by 3.30% for the week, with a monthly jump of 4.72% and a quarterly performance of 1.05%, while its annual performance rate touched 9.74%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.56% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.34% for Wintrust Financial Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.87% for WTFC stocks with a simple moving average of -1.94% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WTFC

Keefe Bruyette gave a rating of “Outperform” to WTFC, setting the target price at $90 in the report published on September 07th of the previous year.

WTFC Trading at -0.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WTFC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.56%, as shares surge +3.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.56% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WTFC rose by +1.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +20.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $85.49. In addition, Wintrust Financial Corporation saw -0.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WTFC starting from HACKETT H PATRICK JR, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $91.23 back on Apr 26. After this action, HACKETT H PATRICK JR now owns 40,037 shares of Wintrust Financial Corporation, valued at $456,150 using the latest closing price.

CRANE TIMOTHY, the PRESIDENT of Wintrust Financial Corporation, sale 8,046 shares at $98.20 during a trade that took place back on Feb 02, which means that CRANE TIMOTHY is holding 26,734 shares at $790,117 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WTFC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+33.53 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Wintrust Financial Corporation stands at +24.44. Equity return is now at value 10.30, with 0.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.21.