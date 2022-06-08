We Analyzed the Future Direction of Udemy Inc. (UDMY), Here is What We Found

Udemy Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY) went down by -3.94% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $32.62. The company’s stock price has collected -12.34% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Udemy Inc. (NASDAQ :UDMY) Right Now?

UDMY currently public float of 130.11M and currently shorts hold a 1.80% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of UDMY was 562.69K shares.

UDMY’s Market Performance

UDMY stocks went down by -12.34% for the week, with a monthly jump of 3.11% and a quarterly performance of 18.84%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.40% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.06% for Udemy Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.42% for UDMY stocks with a simple moving average of -20.65% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UDMY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UDMY stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for UDMY by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for UDMY in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $22 based on the research report published on March 30th of the current year 2022.

Berenberg, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see UDMY reach a price target of $30. The rating they have provided for UDMY stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 17th, 2022.

UDMY Trading at 5.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UDMY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -60.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.40%, as shares surge +6.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.98% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UDMY fell by -12.34%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.02. In addition, Udemy Inc. saw -33.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UDMY starting from Gune Prasad, who sale 1,600 shares at the price of $13.39 back on May 25. After this action, Gune Prasad now owns 180,268 shares of Udemy Inc., valued at $21,421 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UDMY

Equity return is now at value -148.20, with -17.10 for asset returns.