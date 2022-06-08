We Analyzed the Future Direction of REV Group Inc. (REVG), Here is What We Found

REV Group Inc. (NYSE:REVG) went down by -16.43% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $21.74. The company’s stock price has collected -17.11% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in REV Group Inc. (NYSE :REVG) Right Now?

REV Group Inc. (NYSE:REVG) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 17.09 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for REVG is at 2.16. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for REV Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $12.25, which is $2.87 above the current price. REVG currently public float of 34.31M and currently shorts hold a 4.61% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of REVG was 305.41K shares.

REVG’s Market Performance

REVG stocks went down by -17.11% for the week, with a monthly drop of -16.84% and a quarterly performance of -22.07%, while its annual performance rate touched -46.64%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.65% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.84% for REV Group Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -16.00% for REVG stocks with a simple moving average of -29.55% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of REVG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for REVG stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for REVG by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for REVG in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $14 based on the research report published on April 08th of the current year 2022.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see REVG reach a price target of $13, previously predicting the price at $9.20. The rating they have provided for REVG stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on June 16th, 2021.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to REVG, setting the target price at $10 in the report published on December 15th of the previous year.

REVG Trading at -18.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought REVG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.65%, as shares sank -17.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -27.15% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, REVG fell by -17.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -33.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.00. In addition, REV Group Inc. saw -28.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at REVG starting from Bamatter Paul J, who purchase 50,000 shares at the price of $15.17 back on Sep 09. After this action, Bamatter Paul J now owns 150,000 shares of REV Group Inc., valued at $758,500 using the latest closing price.

Bamatter Paul J, the Director of REV Group Inc., purchase 50,000 shares at $15.20 during a trade that took place back on Jun 21, which means that Bamatter Paul J is holding 100,000 shares at $760,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for REVG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.01 for the present operating margin

+11.81 for the gross margin

The net margin for REV Group Inc. stands at +1.86. Equity return is now at value 8.60, with 3.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.74.