Wall Street Pummels Change Healthcare Inc. (CHNG) After Recent Earnings Report

Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) went down by -0.59% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $24.12. The company’s stock price has collected -1.37% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/24/22 that Justice Department Sues to Block UnitedHealth’s Planned Buy of Change Healthcare

Is It Worth Investing in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ :CHNG) Right Now?

CHNG currently public float of 309.37M and currently shorts hold a 5.91% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CHNG was 2.70M shares.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

CHNG’s Market Performance

CHNG stocks went down by -1.37% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1.24% and a quarterly performance of 14.67%, while its annual performance rate touched 0.51%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.20% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.48% for Change Healthcare Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.16% for CHNG stocks with a simple moving average of 10.25% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CHNG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CHNG stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for CHNG by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CHNG in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $25.75 based on the research report published on April 01st of the current year 2022.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CHNG reach a price target of $25.75. The rating they have provided for CHNG stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 04th, 2022.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Neutral” to CHNG, setting the target price at $25.75 in the report published on April 29th of the previous year.

CHNG Trading at 2.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CHNG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.20%, as shares surge +3.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.15% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CHNG fell by -1.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.30. In addition, Change Healthcare Inc. saw 11.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CHNG starting from Rareshide Paul, who sale 4,579 shares at the price of $20.60 back on Nov 19. After this action, Rareshide Paul now owns 29,362 shares of Change Healthcare Inc., valued at $94,329 using the latest closing price.

Martin Steven B., the EVP, Enterprise Technology of Change Healthcare Inc., sale 8,857 shares at $21.35 during a trade that took place back on Nov 11, which means that Martin Steven B. is holding 262,168 shares at $189,102 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CHNG

Equity return is now at value -1.80, with -0.60 for asset returns.