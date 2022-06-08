Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | New Relic Inc. (NEWR)

New Relic Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) went up by 7.49% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $129.70. The company’s stock price has collected 9.28% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 02/09/22 that New Relic Stock Tanks After Guidance Disappoints. Here’s What Analysts Are Saying.

Is It Worth Investing in New Relic Inc. (NYSE :NEWR) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for NEWR is at 1.01. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 13 who provided ratings for New Relic Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $62.38, which is $11.17 above the current price. NEWR currently public float of 52.98M and currently shorts hold a 4.96% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NEWR was 1.02M shares.

NEWR’s Market Performance

NEWR stocks went up by 9.28% for the week, with a monthly drop of -10.71% and a quarterly performance of -15.27%, while its annual performance rate touched -23.09%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.35% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.08% for New Relic Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 8.21% for NEWR stocks with a simple moving average of -36.37% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NEWR

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NEWR reach a price target of $150. The rating they have provided for NEWR stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on January 25th, 2022.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Overweight” to NEWR, setting the target price at $150 in the report published on November 09th of the previous year.

NEWR Trading at -13.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NEWR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -60.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.35%, as shares sank -0.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.22% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NEWR rose by +9.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -30.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $47.32. In addition, New Relic Inc. saw -53.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NEWR starting from Cirne Lewis, who sale 2,000 shares at the price of $46.48 back on May 20. After this action, Cirne Lewis now owns 5,463,151 shares of New Relic Inc., valued at $92,963 using the latest closing price.

Friedrichs Kristy, the Chief Operating Officer of New Relic Inc., sale 2,321 shares at $43.13 during a trade that took place back on May 19, which means that Friedrichs Kristy is holding 9,439 shares at $100,105 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NEWR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-29.05 for the present operating margin

+67.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for New Relic Inc. stands at -31.88. Equity return is now at value -74.10, with -18.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.10.