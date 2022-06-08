Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for The Beachbody Company Inc. (BODY)

The Beachbody Company Inc. (NYSE:BODY) went down by -12.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $13.50. The company’s stock price has collected -21.43% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in The Beachbody Company Inc. (NYSE :BODY) Right Now?

The average price from analysts is $1.90, which is $0.14 above the current price. BODY currently public float of 149.49M and currently shorts hold a 4.22% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BODY was 1.21M shares.

BODY’s Market Performance

BODY stocks went down by -21.43% for the week, with a monthly jump of 12.82% and a quarterly performance of -8.81%, while its annual performance rate touched -83.06%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.22% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 12.14% for The Beachbody Company Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 11.29% for BODY stocks with a simple moving average of -45.85% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BODY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BODY stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for BODY by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for BODY in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $2.27 based on the research report published on May 05th of the current year 2022.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BODY reach a price target of $2.40. The rating they have provided for BODY stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on March 29th, 2022.

Loop Capital gave a rating of “Sell” to BODY, setting the target price at $2 in the report published on November 17th of the previous year.

BODY Trading at 0.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BODY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -86.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.22%, as shares surge +21.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.59% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BODY fell by -21.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -77.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.60. In addition, The Beachbody Company Inc. saw -25.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BODY starting from Daikeler Carl, who purchase 225,000 shares at the price of $2.18 back on Jun 01. After this action, Daikeler Carl now owns 2,864,679 shares of The Beachbody Company Inc., valued at $490,725 using the latest closing price.

Daikeler Carl, the of The Beachbody Company Inc., purchase 363,800 shares at $2.22 during a trade that took place back on May 31, which means that Daikeler Carl is holding 2,639,679 shares at $806,726 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BODY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-22.92 for the present operating margin

+58.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Beachbody Company Inc. stands at -26.14. Equity return is now at value -60.80, with -36.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.14.