Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Ross Stores Inc. (ROST)?

Ross Stores Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) went down by -1.01% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $127.58. The company’s stock price has collected -5.30% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 05/20/22 that Ross Stores Earnings Are the Latest Sign of Trouble in Retail. The Stock Plunges.

Is It Worth Investing in Ross Stores Inc. (NASDAQ :ROST) Right Now?

Ross Stores Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 17.90 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ROST is at 0.93. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 23 who provided ratings for Ross Stores Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 4 rated the stock as “overweight,” 10 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $93.83, which is $17.02 above the current price. ROST currently public float of 348.66M and currently shorts hold a 1.28% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ROST was 3.80M shares.

ROST’s Market Performance

ROST stocks went down by -5.30% for the week, with a monthly drop of -16.34% and a quarterly performance of -6.23%, while its annual performance rate touched -33.06%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.86% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.49% for Ross Stores Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -6.45% for ROST stocks with a simple moving average of -22.12% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ROST

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ROST stocks, with Telsey Advisory Group repeating the rating for ROST by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for ROST in the upcoming period, according to Telsey Advisory Group is $80 based on the research report published on May 20th of the current year 2022.

Bernstein, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ROST reach a price target of $125. The rating they have provided for ROST stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on March 15th, 2022.

Gordon Haskett gave a rating of “Hold” to ROST, setting the target price at $106 in the report published on February 10th of the current year.

ROST Trading at -14.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ROST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.86%, as shares sank -13.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.76% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ROST fell by -5.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -34.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $85.42. In addition, Ross Stores Inc. saw -29.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ROST starting from KOBAYASHI MICHAEL K, who sale 63 shares at the price of $125.13 back on Jul 02. After this action, KOBAYASHI MICHAEL K now owns 82,618 shares of Ross Stores Inc., valued at $7,883 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ROST

Equity return is now at value 40.90, with 11.70 for asset returns.