Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. (AXDX)?

Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) went up by 61.84% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.36. The company’s stock price has collected 89.05% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ :AXDX) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for AXDX is at 1.92. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

AXDX currently public float of 41.37M and currently shorts hold a 16.26% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AXDX was 652.09K shares.

AXDX’s Market Performance

AXDX stocks went up by 89.05% for the week, with a monthly jump of 43.21% and a quarterly performance of -49.34%, while its annual performance rate touched -86.06%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 31.30% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 18.90% for Accelerate Diagnostics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 83.36% for AXDX stocks with a simple moving average of -69.18% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AXDX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AXDX stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for AXDX by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for AXDX in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $5 based on the research report published on March 09th of the current year 2022.

Craig Hallum gave a rating of “Buy” to AXDX, setting the target price at $20 in the report published on August 07th of the previous year.

AXDX Trading at 24.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AXDX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -87.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 18.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 31.30%, as shares surge +51.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.77% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AXDX rose by +89.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -82.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6467. In addition, Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. saw -77.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AXDX starting from Phillips Jack, who sale 83,708 shares at the price of $0.98 back on Apr 28. After this action, Phillips Jack now owns 208,073 shares of Accelerate Diagnostics Inc., valued at $82,034 using the latest closing price.

REICHLING STEVEN, the Chief Financial Officer of Accelerate Diagnostics Inc., sale 29,915 shares at $0.98 during a trade that took place back on Apr 28, which means that REICHLING STEVEN is holding 62,493 shares at $29,317 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AXDX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-607.37 for the present operating margin

-3.23 for the gross margin

The net margin for Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. stands at -659.50. Equity return is now at value 134.40, with -82.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 10.56.