Is Proterra Inc. (PTRA) a Keeper?

Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA) went down by -7.30% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $20.12. The company’s stock price has collected -3.57% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 03/02/22 that Proterra’s Sales Beat, But Guidance Wasn’t Good Enough. The Stock Drops.

Is It Worth Investing in Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ :PTRA) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Proterra Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $7.58, which is $1.86 above the current price. PTRA currently public float of 217.90M and currently shorts hold a 4.50% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PTRA was 2.49M shares.

PTRA’s Market Performance

PTRA stocks went down by -3.57% for the week, with a monthly jump of 5.78% and a quarterly performance of -15.37%, while its annual performance rate touched -67.25%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.60% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.70% for Proterra Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.53% for PTRA stocks with a simple moving average of -28.55% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PTRA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PTRA stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for PTRA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PTRA in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $10 based on the research report published on June 02nd of the current year 2022.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PTRA reach a price target of $5, previously predicting the price at $12.25. The rating they have provided for PTRA stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on May 13th, 2022.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to PTRA, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on October 22nd of the previous year.

PTRA Trading at -3.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PTRA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -69.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.60%, as shares surge +16.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.27% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PTRA fell by -3.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -31.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.88. In addition, Proterra Inc. saw -29.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PTRA starting from Bailey Christopher L, who sale 3,746 shares at the price of $6.04 back on May 26. After this action, Bailey Christopher L now owns 327,011 shares of Proterra Inc., valued at $22,640 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PTRA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-52.55 for the present operating margin

+0.84 for the gross margin

The net margin for Proterra Inc. stands at -102.94. Equity return is now at value -35.80, with -25.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.62.