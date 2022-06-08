Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Oncorus Inc. (ONCR)

Oncorus Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR) went up by 48.65% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $17.60. The company’s stock price has collected 38.66% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Oncorus Inc. (NASDAQ :ONCR) Right Now?

ONCR currently public float of 23.73M and currently shorts hold a 4.45% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ONCR was 124.86K shares.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

ONCR’s Market Performance

ONCR stocks went up by 38.66% for the week, with a monthly jump of 50.00% and a quarterly performance of -9.84%, while its annual performance rate touched -90.44%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 22.37% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 12.34% for Oncorus Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 40.43% for ONCR stocks with a simple moving average of -67.53% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ONCR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ONCR stocks, with Maxim Group repeating the rating for ONCR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ONCR in the upcoming period, according to Maxim Group is $35 based on the research report published on March 16th of the previous year 2021.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ONCR reach a price target of $40. The rating they have provided for ONCR stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on October 27th, 2020.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to ONCR, setting the target price at $22 in the report published on October 27th of the previous year.

ONCR Trading at 21.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ONCR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -90.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 22.37%, as shares surge +46.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.30% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ONCR rose by +38.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -83.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2010. In addition, Oncorus Inc. saw -68.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ONCR starting from Wanstall Rick, who purchase 3,777 shares at the price of $1.20 back on May 25. After this action, Wanstall Rick now owns 51,000 shares of Oncorus Inc., valued at $4,532 using the latest closing price.

Wanstall Rick, the CFO and Treasurer of Oncorus Inc., purchase 1,610 shares at $1.20 during a trade that took place back on May 20, which means that Wanstall Rick is holding 47,223 shares at $1,932 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ONCR

Equity return is now at value -50.40, with -35.10 for asset returns.