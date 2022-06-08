Here’s Our Rant About PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (PRCT)

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (NASDAQ:PRCT) went down by -3.07% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $47.73. The company’s stock price has collected -0.69% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (NASDAQ :PRCT) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $42.67, which is $4.4 above the current price. PRCT currently public float of 42.65M and currently shorts hold a 4.40% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PRCT was 376.27K shares.

PRCT’s Market Performance

PRCT stocks went down by -0.69% for the week, with a monthly jump of 10.03% and a quarterly performance of 55.46%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.74% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.52% for PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.65% for PRCT stocks with a simple moving average of 19.18% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PRCT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PRCT stocks, with SVB Leerink repeating the rating for PRCT by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for PRCT in the upcoming period, according to SVB Leerink is $46 based on the research report published on October 11th of the previous year 2021.

Guggenheim, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PRCT reach a price target of $45. The rating they have provided for PRCT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 11th, 2021.

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to PRCT, setting the target price at $37 in the report published on October 11th of the previous year.

PRCT Trading at 7.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PRCT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.74%, as shares surge +32.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.03% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PRCT fell by -0.69%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $37.96. In addition, PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation saw 55.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PRCT starting from Nouri Alaleh, who sale 678 shares at the price of $35.06 back on May 16. After this action, Nouri Alaleh now owns 46,468 shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, valued at $23,771 using the latest closing price.

VIKING GLOBAL INVESTORS LP, the 10% Owner of PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, sale 1,249,000 shares at $29.90 during a trade that took place back on Mar 18, which means that VIKING GLOBAL INVESTORS LP is holding 298,205 shares at $37,345,100 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PRCT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-157.12 for the present operating margin

+46.02 for the gross margin

The net margin for PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation stands at -173.62.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 20.08.