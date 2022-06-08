Here’s Our Rant About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. (CBRL)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) went down by -5.77% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $163.37. The company’s stock price has collected -5.88% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. (NASDAQ :CBRL) Right Now?

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 16.11 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CBRL is at 1.26. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $107.17, which is $20.42 above the current price. CBRL currently public float of 22.66M and currently shorts hold a 13.23% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CBRL was 410.05K shares.

CBRL’s Market Performance

CBRL stocks went down by -5.88% for the week, with a monthly drop of -14.21% and a quarterly performance of -13.90%, while its annual performance rate touched -40.66%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.46% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.34% for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.81% for CBRL stocks with a simple moving average of -23.94% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CBRL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CBRL stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for CBRL by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for CBRL in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $97 based on the research report published on April 12th of the current year 2022.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to CBRL, setting the target price at $148 in the report published on October 26th of the previous year.

CBRL Trading at -13.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CBRL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.46%, as shares sank -10.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.51% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CBRL fell by -5.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -29.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $101.38. In addition, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. saw -25.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CBRL starting from Daily Laura A, who sale 1,700 shares at the price of $117.28 back on Mar 14. After this action, Daily Laura A now owns 14,462 shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc., valued at $199,376 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CBRL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.28 for the present operating margin

+10.52 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. stands at +9.02. The total capital return value is set at 7.77, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.76. Equity return is now at value 22.10, with 5.80 for asset returns.

Based on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. (CBRL), the company’s capital structure generated 169.69 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 62.92. Total debt to assets is 42.52, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 162.07. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 60.09.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.07, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.27. The receivables turnover for the company is 57.87 and the total asset turnover is 1.04. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.76.