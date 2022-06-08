A Lesson to Learn: LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) went up by 2.25% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $111.93. The company’s stock price has collected 2.94% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 08/06/21 that Plastics Are Still in Demand. This Stock Stands to Profit—but Beware the Risks.

Is It Worth Investing in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE :LYB) Right Now?

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 6.38 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for LYB is at 1.26. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 26 who provided ratings for LyondellBasell Industries N.V. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 12 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $118.89, which is $7.1 above the current price. LYB currently public float of 256.49M and currently shorts hold a 1.87% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LYB was 2.57M shares.

LYB’s Market Performance

LYB stocks went up by 2.94% for the week, with a monthly jump of 6.70% and a quarterly performance of 22.51%, while its annual performance rate touched 3.38%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.78% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.86% for LyondellBasell Industries N.V.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.91% for LYB stocks with a simple moving average of 19.03% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LYB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LYB stocks, with Alembic Global Advisors repeating the rating for LYB by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for LYB in the upcoming period, according to Alembic Global Advisors is $115 based on the research report published on May 31st of the current year 2022.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LYB reach a price target of $115, previously predicting the price at $119. The rating they have provided for LYB stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on May 23rd, 2022.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Underperform” to LYB, setting the target price at $108 in the report published on March 22nd of the current year.

LYB Trading at 9.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LYB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.33% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.78%, as shares surge +5.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.28% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LYB fell by -1.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $109.78. In addition, LyondellBasell Industries N.V. saw 27.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LYB starting from Guilfoyle James D, who sale 1,250 shares at the price of $114.59 back on Jun 02. After this action, Guilfoyle James D now owns 35,971 shares of LyondellBasell Industries N.V., valued at $143,238 using the latest closing price.

Seward James Malcolm, the SVP, R&D, Tech & Sustain. of LyondellBasell Industries N.V., sale 4,038 shares at $103.03 during a trade that took place back on Mar 15, which means that Seward James Malcolm is holding 16,509 shares at $416,035 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LYB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.91 for the present operating margin

+18.90 for the gross margin

The net margin for LyondellBasell Industries N.V. stands at +12.15. Equity return is now at value 50.00, with 15.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.69.