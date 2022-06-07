We Analyzed the Future Direction of Clear Secure Inc. (YOU), Here is What We Found

Clear Secure Inc. (NYSE:YOU) went up by 5.43% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $65.70. The company’s stock price has collected 2.17% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 08/16/21 that Nio, Halliburton, Roblox: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

Is It Worth Investing in Clear Secure Inc. (NYSE :YOU) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Clear Secure Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $34.17, which is $4.87 above the current price. YOU currently public float of 65.95M and currently shorts hold a 14.14% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of YOU was 1.13M shares.

YOU’s Market Performance

YOU stocks went up by 2.17% for the week, with a monthly drop of -3.35% and a quarterly performance of 36.44%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.74% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.34% for Clear Secure Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.99% for YOU stocks with a simple moving average of -10.75% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of YOU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for YOU stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for YOU by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for YOU in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $52 based on the research report published on August 03rd of the previous year 2021.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see YOU reach a price target of $45. The rating they have provided for YOU stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on July 26th, 2021.

Telsey Advisory Group gave a rating of “Outperform” to YOU, setting the target price at $50 in the report published on July 26th of the previous year.

YOU Trading at 3.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought YOU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.74%, as shares surge +5.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.73% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, YOU rose by +2.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -38.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.82. In addition, Clear Secure Inc. saw -7.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at YOU starting from GENERAL ATLANTIC, L.P., who sale 3,800,000 shares at the price of $31.65 back on May 17. After this action, GENERAL ATLANTIC, L.P. now owns 7,013,699 shares of Clear Secure Inc., valued at $120,270,000 using the latest closing price.

GAPCO AIV Interholdco (AC), L., the 10% Owner of Clear Secure Inc., sale 3,800,000 shares at $31.65 during a trade that took place back on May 17, which means that GAPCO AIV Interholdco (AC), L. is holding 7,013,699 shares at $120,270,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for YOU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-44.71 for the present operating margin

+53.81 for the gross margin

The net margin for Clear Secure Inc. stands at -14.42. Equity return is now at value -20.50, with -6.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.47.