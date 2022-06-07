United Natural Foods Inc. (UNFI) Just Got Our Attention

United Natural Foods Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) went down by -8.66% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $57.89. The company’s stock price has collected 4.93% of gains in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 01/24/22 that Amazon and its fleet EV alliance caution GM, Toyota and others they’ll shop elsewhere if battery life, sedan demand not met

Is It Worth Investing in United Natural Foods Inc. (NYSE :UNFI) Right Now?

United Natural Foods Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 11.79 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for UNFI is at 0.93.

UNFI currently public float of 57.62M and currently shorts hold a 3.59% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of UNFI was 549.42K shares.

UNFI’s Market Performance

UNFI stocks went up by 4.93% for the week, with a monthly jump of 6.09% and a quarterly performance of 10.67%, while its annual performance rate touched 12.56%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.26% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.58% for United Natural Foods Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.19% for UNFI stocks with a simple moving average of -5.00% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UNFI

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see UNFI reach a price target of $38, previously predicting the price at $35. The rating they have provided for UNFI stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on March 17th, 2022.

UBS gave a rating of “Buy” to UNFI, setting the target price at $64 in the report published on December 14th of the previous year.

UNFI Trading at -3.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UNFI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.26%, as shares surge +4.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.43% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UNFI rose by +2.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +26.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $41.61. In addition, United Natural Foods Inc. saw -8.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UNFI starting from Esper Richard Eric, who sale 1,984 shares at the price of $42.59 back on Mar 23. After this action, Esper Richard Eric now owns 1,500 shares of United Natural Foods Inc., valued at $84,499 using the latest closing price.

DOUGLAS J ALEXANDER JR, the Chief Executive Officer of United Natural Foods Inc., purchase 600 shares at $35.11 during a trade that took place back on Mar 11, which means that DOUGLAS J ALEXANDER JR is holding 600 shares at $21,066 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UNFI

Equity return is now at value 15.30, with 3.00 for asset returns.