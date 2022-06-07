The Chart for Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (CNTA) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA) went down by -1.55% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $26.90. The company’s stock price has collected -23.92% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 05/28/21 that May’s Last IPO Highlights New Strength in Market

Is It Worth Investing in Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ :CNTA) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $8.00, which is $4.82 above the current price. CNTA currently public float of 83.14M and currently shorts hold a 4.38% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CNTA was 210.91K shares.

CNTA’s Market Performance

CNTA stocks went down by -23.92% for the week, with a monthly drop of -62.54% and a quarterly performance of -57.32%, while its annual performance rate touched -86.26%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 15.85% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.99% for Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -37.50% for CNTA stocks with a simple moving average of -73.02% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CNTA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CNTA stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for CNTA by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for CNTA in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $4 based on the research report published on June 03rd of the current year 2022.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CNTA reach a price target of $12. The rating they have provided for CNTA stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on February 11th, 2022.

CNTA Trading at -57.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CNTA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -88.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.85%, as shares sank -60.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -65.09% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CNTA fell by -23.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -84.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.85. In addition, Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc saw -71.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CNTA starting from YVER ANTOINE, who sale 64,778 shares at the price of $5.10 back on May 18. After this action, YVER ANTOINE now owns 748,897 shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, valued at $330,102 using the latest closing price.

YVER ANTOINE, the EVP & Chairman of Development of Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, sale 20,222 shares at $5.42 during a trade that took place back on May 17, which means that YVER ANTOINE is holding 813,675 shares at $109,632 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CNTA

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 25.52.