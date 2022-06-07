Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | ShockWave Medical Inc. (SWAV)

ShockWave Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) went up by 11.86% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $249.73. The company’s stock price has collected 4.15% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in ShockWave Medical Inc. (NASDAQ :SWAV) Right Now?

ShockWave Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 229.26 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for ShockWave Medical Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $193.50, which is $9.29 above the current price. SWAV currently public float of 33.68M and currently shorts hold a 3.41% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SWAV was 472.00K shares.

SWAV’s Market Performance

SWAV stocks went up by 4.15% for the week, with a monthly jump of 23.48% and a quarterly performance of 10.82%, while its annual performance rate touched 3.04%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.02% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.94% for ShockWave Medical Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 15.92% for SWAV stocks with a simple moving average of -1.79% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SWAV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SWAV stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for SWAV by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for SWAV in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $255 based on the research report published on April 06th of the current year 2022.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SWAV reach a price target of $200. The rating they have provided for SWAV stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 02nd, 2022.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Overweight” to SWAV, setting the target price at $235 in the report published on December 06th of the previous year.

SWAV Trading at 2.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SWAV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.02%, as shares surge +32.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.01% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SWAV rose by +4.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $158.85. In addition, ShockWave Medical Inc. saw 1.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SWAV starting from Godshall Douglas Evan, who sale 2,600 shares at the price of $175.06 back on May 27. After this action, Godshall Douglas Evan now owns 142,926 shares of ShockWave Medical Inc., valued at $455,156 using the latest closing price.

PUCKETT DAN, the Chief Financial Officer of ShockWave Medical Inc., sale 1,350 shares at $161.38 during a trade that took place back on May 20, which means that PUCKETT DAN is holding 41,048 shares at $217,863 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SWAV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.37 for the present operating margin

+82.53 for the gross margin

The net margin for ShockWave Medical Inc. stands at -3.85. Equity return is now at value 12.40, with 9.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.54.