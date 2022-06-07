Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | indie Semiconductor Inc. (INDI)

indie Semiconductor Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) went up by 5.21% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $16.33. The company’s stock price has collected 1.68% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in indie Semiconductor Inc. (NASDAQ :INDI) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for indie Semiconductor Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $14.17, which is $6.29 above the current price. INDI currently public float of 74.56M and currently shorts hold a 8.35% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of INDI was 1.24M shares.

INDI’s Market Performance

INDI stocks went up by 1.68% for the week, with a monthly jump of 10.83% and a quarterly performance of 10.06%, while its annual performance rate touched -21.44%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.38% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.70% for indie Semiconductor Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 15.96% for INDI stocks with a simple moving average of -19.01% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of INDI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for INDI stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for INDI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for INDI in the upcoming period, according to The Benchmark Company is $17 based on the research report published on May 13th of the current year 2022.

KeyBanc Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see INDI reach a price target of $18. The rating they have provided for INDI stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on October 20th, 2021.

B. Riley Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to INDI, setting the target price at $18 in the report published on August 24th of the previous year.

INDI Trading at 11.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INDI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.38%, as shares surge +17.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.34% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INDI rose by +1.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.85. In addition, indie Semiconductor Inc. saw -34.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at INDI starting from Machuga Steven, who sale 17,562 shares at the price of $6.81 back on May 16. After this action, Machuga Steven now owns 155,938 shares of indie Semiconductor Inc., valued at $119,597 using the latest closing price.

Machuga Steven, the Chief Operating Officer of indie Semiconductor Inc., sale 8,699 shares at $7.30 during a trade that took place back on Mar 14, which means that Machuga Steven is holding 138,750 shares at $63,503 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for INDI

Equity return is now at value -38.60, with -20.70 for asset returns.