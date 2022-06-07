Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Pear Therapeutics Inc. (PEAR)

Pear Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PEAR) went down by -21.66% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $14.60. The company’s stock price has collected -12.82% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Pear Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :PEAR) Right Now?

PEAR currently public float of 20.70M and currently shorts hold a 6.91% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PEAR was 290.78K shares.

PEAR’s Market Performance

PEAR stocks went down by -12.82% for the week, with a monthly drop of -47.53% and a quarterly performance of -7.36%, while its annual performance rate touched -65.02%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 19.28% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 18.61% for Pear Therapeutics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -15.78% for PEAR stocks with a simple moving average of -49.76% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PEAR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PEAR stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for PEAR by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for PEAR in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $5 based on the research report published on January 26th of the current year 2022.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PEAR reach a price target of $11. The rating they have provided for PEAR stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on January 20th, 2022.

BTIG Research gave a rating of “Buy” to PEAR, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on January 03rd of the current year.

PEAR Trading at -26.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PEAR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -76.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 18.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 19.28%, as shares sank -41.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.25% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PEAR fell by -12.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -65.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.91. In addition, Pear Therapeutics Inc. saw -45.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.