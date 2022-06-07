Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Baozun Inc. (BZUN)

Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) went up by 7.48% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $38.15. The company’s stock price has collected 11.65% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ :BZUN) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for BZUN is at 1.12.

BZUN currently public float of 55.85M and currently shorts hold a 8.01% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BZUN was 1.61M shares.

BZUN’s Market Performance

BZUN stocks went up by 11.65% for the week, with a monthly jump of 32.86% and a quarterly performance of 20.63%, while its annual performance rate touched -69.51%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.59% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.31% for Baozun Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 26.58% for BZUN stocks with a simple moving average of -23.81% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BZUN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BZUN stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for BZUN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for BZUN in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $8 based on the research report published on May 16th of the current year 2022.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BZUN reach a price target of $5. The rating they have provided for BZUN stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on March 14th, 2022.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Neutral” to BZUN, setting the target price at $8.30 in the report published on March 11th of the current year.

BZUN Trading at 27.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BZUN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -72.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.59%, as shares surge +39.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +27.46% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BZUN rose by +11.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -45.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.32. In addition, Baozun Inc. saw -25.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BZUN

Equity return is now at value -6.60, with -3.20 for asset returns.