Here’s Our Rant About PHX Minerals Inc. (PHX)

PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) went up by 9.50% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.37. The company’s stock price has collected 18.23% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 12/13/21 that Arena, Harley-Davidson, Bluebird Bio, Peloton: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

Is It Worth Investing in PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE :PHX) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for PHX is at 0.64.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

PHX currently public float of 28.89M and currently shorts hold a 1.67% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PHX was 357.88K shares.

PHX’s Market Performance

PHX stocks went up by 18.23% for the week, with a monthly jump of 12.47% and a quarterly performance of 26.14%, while its annual performance rate touched 23.88%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.52% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.09% for PHX Minerals Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 20.89% for PHX stocks with a simple moving average of 45.36% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PHX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PHX stocks, with Wunderlich repeating the rating for PHX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PHX in the upcoming period, according to Wunderlich is $30 based on the research report published on June 18th of the previous year 2009.

Wunderlich, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PHX reach a price target of $23.50. The rating they have provided for PHX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 13th, 2009.

Wunderlich gave a rating of “Hold” to PHX, setting the target price at $21 in the report published on January 30th of the previous year.

PHX Trading at 23.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PHX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.52%, as shares surge +7.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +47.69% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PHX rose by +18.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +64.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.45. In addition, PHX Minerals Inc. saw 91.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PHX starting from D’Amico Raphael, who purchase 3,000 shares at the price of $3.27 back on May 12. After this action, D’Amico Raphael now owns 362,575 shares of PHX Minerals Inc., valued at $9,806 using the latest closing price.

Edenbrook Capital, LLC, the 10% Owner of PHX Minerals Inc., purchase 4,900 shares at $2.10 during a trade that took place back on Dec 21, which means that Edenbrook Capital, LLC is holding 5,094,571 shares at $10,290 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PHX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+26.94 for the present operating margin

+48.44 for the gross margin

The net margin for PHX Minerals Inc. stands at -16.29. Equity return is now at value -3.00, with -2.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.81.