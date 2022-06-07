Here’s Our Rant About Dada Nexus Limited (DADA)

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) went up by 5.89% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $32.50. The company’s stock price has collected 15.64% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ :DADA) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 13 analysts out of 14 who provided ratings for Dada Nexus Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $106.90, which is $10.26 above the current price. DADA currently public float of 225.68M and currently shorts hold a 1.08% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DADA was 1.94M shares.

DADA’s Market Performance

DADA stocks went up by 15.64% for the week, with a monthly jump of 4.08% and a quarterly performance of 17.36%, while its annual performance rate touched -69.27%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.77% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.10% for Dada Nexus Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 18.66% for DADA stocks with a simple moving average of -44.19% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DADA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DADA stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for DADA by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for DADA in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $10 based on the research report published on May 16th of the current year 2022.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DADA reach a price target of $7.50. The rating they have provided for DADA stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on March 14th, 2022.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Outperform” to DADA, setting the target price at $17.50 in the report published on March 09th of the current year.

DADA Trading at 1.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DADA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -75.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.77%, as shares surge +13.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.75% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DADA rose by +15.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -55.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.71. In addition, Dada Nexus Limited saw -39.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for DADA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-38.96 for the present operating margin

+23.14 for the gross margin

The net margin for Dada Nexus Limited stands at -35.99. Equity return is now at value -42.30, with -33.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.43.