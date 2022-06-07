Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Exicure Inc. (XCUR)?

Exicure Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR) went down by -3.61% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.98. The company’s stock price has collected -4.46% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Exicure Inc. (NASDAQ :XCUR) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for XCUR is at 1.25. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Exicure Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $0.25, which is $3.01 above the current price. XCUR currently public float of 105.66M and currently shorts hold a 7.40% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of XCUR was 11.98M shares.

XCUR’s Market Performance

XCUR stocks went down by -4.46% for the week, with a monthly drop of -11.05% and a quarterly performance of -42.06%, while its annual performance rate touched -93.10%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.38% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 14.32% for Exicure Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.19% for XCUR stocks with a simple moving average of -77.81% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of XCUR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for XCUR stocks, with Chardan Capital Markets repeating the rating for XCUR by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for XCUR in the upcoming period, according to Chardan Capital Markets is $0.40 based on the research report published on December 13th of the previous year 2021.

BMO Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see XCUR reach a price target of $6. The rating they have provided for XCUR stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on December 18th, 2020.

Guggenheim gave a rating of “Buy” to XCUR, setting the target price at $9 in the report published on November 20th of the previous year.

XCUR Trading at -23.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XCUR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.38%, as shares sank -3.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -61.55% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XCUR fell by -4.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -89.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1212. In addition, Exicure Inc. saw -40.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at XCUR starting from Muralidhar Bali, who purchase 1,472,126 shares at the price of $0.19 back on May 19. After this action, Muralidhar Bali now owns 8,449,126 shares of Exicure Inc., valued at $285,151 using the latest closing price.

Gates Frontier, LLC, the 10% Owner of Exicure Inc., sale 1,268,619 shares at $0.24 during a trade that took place back on Dec 21, which means that Gates Frontier, LLC is holding 5,064,703 shares at $303,200 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for XCUR

Equity return is now at value -368.50, with -92.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.28.