Zymergen Inc. (ZY): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY) went down by -7.74% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $46.05. The company’s stock price has collected 33.62% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 05/18/22 that On a Terrible Day for Stocks, TJX Stock Jumps

Is It Worth Investing in Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ :ZY) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Zymergen Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $2.88, which is $1.33 above the current price. ZY currently public float of 95.38M and currently shorts hold a 6.06% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ZY was 1.23M shares.

ZY’s Market Performance

ZY stocks went up by 33.62% for the week, with a monthly drop of -11.93% and a quarterly performance of -52.01%, while its annual performance rate touched -95.57%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 12.42% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.75% for Zymergen Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 10.52% for ZY stocks with a simple moving average of -77.18% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZY

HSBC Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ZY reach a price target of $6.50. The rating they have provided for ZY stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on January 12th, 2022.

ZY Trading at -20.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -96.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.42%, as shares sank -1.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -54.41% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZY rose by +33.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -84.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4010. In addition, Zymergen Inc. saw -76.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ZY starting from Kim Mina, who sale 3,206 shares at the price of $1.79 back on May 02. After this action, Kim Mina now owns 310,794 shares of Zymergen Inc., valued at $5,740 using the latest closing price.

Serber Zachariah, the Chief Science Officer of Zymergen Inc., sale 3,082 shares at $1.79 during a trade that took place back on May 02, which means that Serber Zachariah is holding 2,568,963 shares at $5,518 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ZY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1943.13 for the present operating margin

-440.02 for the gross margin

The net margin for Zymergen Inc. stands at -2160.81. Equity return is now at value -77.70, with -56.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.54.