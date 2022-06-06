We Analyzed the Future Direction of Predictive Oncology Inc. (POAI), Here is What We Found

Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI) went up by 21.05% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.64. The company’s stock price has collected 26.51% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ :POAI) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for POAI is at 1.61.

POAI currently public float of 63.24M and currently shorts hold a 1.17% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of POAI was 976.66K shares.

POAI’s Market Performance

POAI stocks went up by 26.51% for the week, with a monthly drop of -42.50% and a quarterly performance of -43.23%, while its annual performance rate touched -70.32%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 13.27% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 15.88% for Predictive Oncology Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.60% for POAI stocks with a simple moving average of -51.14% for the last 200 days.

POAI Trading at -34.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought POAI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -71.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.27%, as shares sank -36.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -55.77% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, POAI rose by +26.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -57.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4688. In addition, Predictive Oncology Inc. saw -51.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at POAI starting from HANDLEY DANIEL E, who purchase 2,550 shares at the price of $0.37 back on May 26. After this action, HANDLEY DANIEL E now owns 49,666 shares of Predictive Oncology Inc., valued at $955 using the latest closing price.

HANDLEY DANIEL E, the Director of Predictive Oncology Inc., purchase 2,800 shares at $0.35 during a trade that took place back on May 25, which means that HANDLEY DANIEL E is holding 47,116 shares at $980 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for POAI

Equity return is now at value -42.90, with -39.90 for asset returns.