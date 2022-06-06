Wall Street Pummels Gevo Inc. (GEVO) After Recent Earnings Report

Gevo Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) went down by -3.59% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.64. The company’s stock price has collected 15.70% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/20/21 that Netflix, Gevo, Morgan Stanley: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

Is It Worth Investing in Gevo Inc. (NASDAQ :GEVO) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for GEVO is at 3.20. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Gevo Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $15.00, which is $10.1 above the current price. GEVO currently public float of 194.94M and currently shorts hold a 19.68% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GEVO was 8.70M shares.

GEVO’s Market Performance

GEVO stocks went up by 15.70% for the week, with a monthly jump of 7.78% and a quarterly performance of 38.07%, while its annual performance rate touched -40.18%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.22% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.57% for Gevo Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 22.03% for GEVO stocks with a simple moving average of -8.46% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GEVO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GEVO stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for GEVO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GEVO in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $5 based on the research report published on February 09th of the current year 2022.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GEVO reach a price target of $10. The rating they have provided for GEVO stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 24th, 2021.

GEVO Trading at 10.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GEVO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -52.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.22%, as shares surge +15.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.88% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GEVO rose by +15.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.78. In addition, Gevo Inc. saw 6.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GEVO starting from Mize Gary W., who purchase 35,339 shares at the price of $4.48 back on Mar 24. After this action, Mize Gary W. now owns 253,472 shares of Gevo Inc., valued at $158,319 using the latest closing price.

BAUM WILLIAM H, the Director of Gevo Inc., sale 90,000 shares at $4.40 during a trade that took place back on Mar 24, which means that BAUM WILLIAM H is holding 128,089 shares at $396,234 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GEVO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-6240.79 for the present operating margin

-1702.39 for the gross margin

The net margin for Gevo Inc. stands at -8326.72. Equity return is now at value -11.70, with -9.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 10.78.