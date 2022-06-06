U.S. Bancorp (USB) Just Got Our Attention

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) went down by -0.46% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $63.57. The company’s stock price has collected -0.38% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 04/06/22 that Banks Weigh Using Zelle to Challenge Visa, Mastercard

Is It Worth Investing in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE :USB) Right Now?

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 11.19 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for USB is at 0.99. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 26 who provided ratings for U.S. Bancorp declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 16 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $60.21, which is $8.23 above the current price. USB currently public float of 1.48B and currently shorts hold a 0.82% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of USB was 7.90M shares.

USB’s Market Performance

USB stocks went down by -0.38% for the week, with a monthly jump of 2.79% and a quarterly performance of -5.99%, while its annual performance rate touched -14.53%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.18% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.57% for U.S. Bancorp. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.56% for USB stocks with a simple moving average of -8.13% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of USB

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see USB reach a price target of $56, previously predicting the price at $64. The rating they have provided for USB stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on April 08th, 2022.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Hold” to USB, setting the target price at $64 in the report published on February 14th of the current year.

USB Trading at 0.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought USB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.18%, as shares surge +5.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.00% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, USB fell by -0.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $50.29. In addition, U.S. Bancorp saw -7.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for USB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+44.84 for the present operating margin

The net margin for U.S. Bancorp stands at +34.96. Equity return is now at value 14.70, with 1.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.11.