The Chart for Veru Inc. (VERU) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) went up by 9.46% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $17.50. The company’s stock price has collected 14.40% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Veru Inc. (NASDAQ :VERU) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for VERU is at -0.59. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Veru Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $34.00, which is $19.54 above the current price. VERU currently public float of 60.00M and currently shorts hold a 27.86% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VERU was 23.10M shares.

VERU’s Market Performance

VERU stocks went up by 14.40% for the week, with a monthly jump of 53.50% and a quarterly performance of 174.90%, while its annual performance rate touched 65.64%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.52% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 15.43% for Veru Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 21.45% for VERU stocks with a simple moving average of 84.64% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VERU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VERU stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for VERU by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for VERU in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $19 based on the research report published on April 13th of the previous year 2021.

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VERU reach a price target of $17, previously predicting the price at $12. The rating they have provided for VERU stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 09th, 2021.

H.C. Wainwright gave a rating of “Buy” to VERU, setting the target price at $6 in the report published on January 21st of the previous year.

VERU Trading at 42.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VERU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.52%, as shares surge +56.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +174.90% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VERU rose by +14.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +112.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.17. In addition, Veru Inc. saw 145.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VERU starting from Lu Lucy, who purchase 4,800 shares at the price of $6.78 back on Aug 17. After this action, Lu Lucy now owns 9,800 shares of Veru Inc., valued at $32,542 using the latest closing price.

FISCH HARRY, the Director of Veru Inc., sale 100,000 shares at $8.35 during a trade that took place back on Jun 16, which means that FISCH HARRY is holding 764,025 shares at $835,300 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VERU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-8.88 for the present operating margin

+78.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for Veru Inc. stands at +12.07. Equity return is now at value -18.60, with -15.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.62.