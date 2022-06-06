Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NRXP)

NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP) went down by -12.93% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $26.24. The company’s stock price has collected 27.30% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ :NRXP) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for NRXP is at 0.73. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

NRXP currently public float of 35.14M and currently shorts hold a 5.48% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NRXP was 1.16M shares.

NRXP’s Market Performance

NRXP stocks went up by 27.30% for the week, with a monthly drop of -54.94% and a quarterly performance of -70.97%, while its annual performance rate touched -96.27%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 20.80% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 17.26% for NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -38.68% for NRXP stocks with a simple moving average of -86.80% for the last 200 days.

NRXP Trading at -59.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NRXP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -97.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 20.80%, as shares sank -56.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -74.23% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NRXP rose by +27.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -94.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1506. In addition, NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw -84.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NRXP starting from Javitt Jonathan C, who purchase 100,000 shares at the price of $58.00 back on Jun 01. After this action, Javitt Jonathan C now owns 146,332 shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $5,800,000 using the latest closing price.

Besthof Robert, the Chief Comm. & Patient Officer of NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc., sale 40,000 shares at $11.76 during a trade that took place back on Sep 15, which means that Besthof Robert is holding 23,710 shares at $470,400 based on the most recent closing price.