Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for BlackSky Technology Inc. (BKSY)

BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE:BKSY) went down by -9.09% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $13.20. The company’s stock price has collected 6.56% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 11/22/21 that Satellite Industry Grows as Investors Bet Billions on Space-Derived Data

Is It Worth Investing in BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE :BKSY) Right Now?

BKSY currently public float of 86.13M and currently shorts hold a 0.57% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BKSY was 6.19M shares.

BKSY’s Market Performance

BKSY stocks went up by 6.56% for the week, with a monthly jump of 65.61% and a quarterly performance of 23.22%, while its annual performance rate touched -73.90%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 24.85% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 22.10% for BlackSky Technology Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 52.18% for BKSY stocks with a simple moving average of -53.17% for the last 200 days.

BKSY Trading at 47.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BKSY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -80.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 22.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 24.85%, as shares surge +80.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +44.44% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BKSY rose by +6.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -74.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.77. In addition, BlackSky Technology Inc. saw -42.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BKSY starting from BROEKHUYSEN JOHAN G, who purchase 12,000 shares at the price of $2.70 back on Feb 25. After this action, BROEKHUYSEN JOHAN G now owns 451,146 shares of BlackSky Technology Inc., valued at $32,400 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BKSY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-298.48 for the present operating margin

-43.92 for the gross margin

The net margin for BlackSky Technology Inc. stands at -715.84.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.85.