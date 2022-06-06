Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Intel Corporation (INTC)

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) went down by -3.23% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $58.42. The company’s stock price has collected -0.21% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 04/28/22 that Intel CEO Sees Chip Shortage Lasting Into 2024

Is It Worth Investing in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ :INTC) Right Now?

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 7.21 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for INTC is at 0.60. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 39 who provided ratings for Intel Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 22 rated it as “hold,” and 6 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $50.62, which is $8.38 above the current price. Today, the average trading volume of INTC was 34.69M shares.

INTC’s Market Performance

INTC stocks went down by -0.21% for the week, with a monthly drop of -6.77% and a quarterly performance of -9.74%, while its annual performance rate touched -24.37%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.46% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.80% for Intel Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.21% for INTC stocks with a simple moving average of -12.79% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of INTC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for INTC stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for INTC by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for INTC in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $47 based on the research report published on March 03rd of the current year 2022.

DZ Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see INTC reach a price target of $48. The rating they have provided for INTC stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on February 24th, 2022.

INTC Trading at -5.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INTC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.46%, as shares sank -2.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.11% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INTC fell by -0.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $43.24. In addition, Intel Corporation saw -15.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at INTC starting from Zinsner David, who purchase 5,500 shares at the price of $44.73 back on May 03. After this action, Zinsner David now owns 8,803 shares of Intel Corporation, valued at $246,014 using the latest closing price.

GELSINGER PATRICK P, the CEO of Intel Corporation, purchase 5,500 shares at $44.58 during a trade that took place back on May 02, which means that GELSINGER PATRICK P is holding 16,983 shares at $245,184 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for INTC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+27.68 for the present operating margin

+55.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for Intel Corporation stands at +25.14. Equity return is now at value 26.30, with 14.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.10.