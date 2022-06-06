Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Twitter Inc. (TWTR)?

Twitter Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) went up by 0.63% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $73.34. The company’s stock price has collected 1.62% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported 16 hours ago that Elon Musk’s Bot Problem on Twitter Is Extraordinary

Is It Worth Investing in Twitter Inc. (NYSE :TWTR) Right Now?

Twitter Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 165.95 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for TWTR is at 0.58.

TWTR currently public float of 669.49M and currently shorts hold a 4.98% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TWTR was 52.58M shares.

TWTR’s Market Performance

TWTR stocks went up by 1.62% for the week, with a monthly drop of -18.14% and a quarterly performance of 20.28%, while its annual performance rate touched -31.93%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.03% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.26% for Twitter Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.61% for TWTR stocks with a simple moving average of -15.20% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TWTR

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TWTR reach a price target of $54.20, previously predicting the price at $39. The rating they have provided for TWTR stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on April 26th, 2022.

TWTR Trading at -8.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TWTR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.03%, as shares sank -20.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.68% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TWTR rose by +1.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -35.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $40.72. In addition, Twitter Inc. saw -7.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TWTR starting from SAUD H R H PRINCE ALWALEED BIN, who sale 490,000 shares at the price of $37.27 back on May 18. After this action, SAUD H R H PRINCE ALWALEED BIN now owns 30,100,078 shares of Twitter Inc., valued at $18,262,300 using the latest closing price.

SAUD H R H PRINCE ALWALEED BIN, the Possible member of 10% group of Twitter Inc., purchase 490,000 shares at $40.73 during a trade that took place back on May 13, which means that SAUD H R H PRINCE ALWALEED BIN is holding 30,590,078 shares at $19,957,700 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TWTR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.38 for the present operating margin

+64.60 for the gross margin

The net margin for Twitter Inc. stands at -4.36. Equity return is now at value 3.20, with 1.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.89.