Coupang Inc. (CPNG) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Coupang Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) went down by -4.10% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $46.00. The company’s stock price has collected -5.32% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 05/12/22 that Coupang Posts a Narrower Loss. The Stock Soars as It Gets an Upgrade to Buy.

Is It Worth Investing in Coupang Inc. (NYSE :CPNG) Right Now?

The average price from analysts is $22.80, which is $10.8 above the current price. CPNG currently public float of 1.55B and currently shorts hold a 2.67% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CPNG was 12.69M shares.

CPNG’s Market Performance

CPNG stocks went down by -5.32% for the week, with a monthly drop of -5.46% and a quarterly performance of -40.09%, while its annual performance rate touched -67.50%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.32% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.91% for Coupang Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.25% for CPNG stocks with a simple moving average of -45.87% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CPNG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CPNG stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for CPNG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CPNG in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $15 based on the research report published on May 12th of the current year 2022.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CPNG reach a price target of $17, previously predicting the price at $25. The rating they have provided for CPNG stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on May 06th, 2022.

CPNG Trading at -14.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CPNG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -72.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.32%, as shares surge +5.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -36.29% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CPNG fell by -5.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -60.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.52. In addition, Coupang Inc. saw -56.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CPNG starting from Warsh Kevin M, who purchase 37,705 shares at the price of $13.21 back on May 18. After this action, Warsh Kevin M now owns 396,739 shares of Coupang Inc., valued at $498,083 using the latest closing price.

Sun Benjamin, the Director of Coupang Inc., sale 250,000 shares at $13.14 during a trade that took place back on May 18, which means that Sun Benjamin is holding 753,162 shares at $3,285,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CPNG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-6.51 for the present operating margin

+16.89 for the gross margin

The net margin for Coupang Inc. stands at -8.38. Equity return is now at value -60.80, with -16.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.19.