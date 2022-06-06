Can New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB) Remain Competitive?

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) went down by -4.83% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $14.33. The company’s stock price has collected -2.62% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYSE :NYCB) Right Now?

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 7.95 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for NYCB is at 0.95.

NYCB currently public float of 459.31M and currently shorts hold a 11.98% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NYCB was 8.36M shares.

NYCB’s Market Performance

NYCB stocks went down by -2.62% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.52% and a quarterly performance of -14.83%, while its annual performance rate touched -19.65%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.18% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.25% for New York Community Bancorp Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.46% for NYCB stocks with a simple moving average of -17.86% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NYCB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NYCB stocks, with Keefe Bruyette repeating the rating for NYCB by listing it as a “Mkt Perform.” The predicted price for NYCB in the upcoming period, according to Keefe Bruyette is $11 based on the research report published on June 03rd of the current year 2022.

Stephens, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NYCB reach a price target of $9, previously predicting the price at $12. The rating they have provided for NYCB stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on May 03rd, 2022.

UBS gave a rating of “Neutral” to NYCB, setting the target price at $11 in the report published on February 05th of the previous year.

NYCB Trading at -2.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NYCB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.18%, as shares surge +1.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.81% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NYCB fell by -2.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.52. In addition, New York Community Bancorp Inc. saw -20.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NYCB starting from Rosenfeld Ronald A., who purchase 20,000 shares at the price of $12.35 back on Aug 10. After this action, Rosenfeld Ronald A. now owns 139,786 shares of New York Community Bancorp Inc., valued at $247,000 using the latest closing price.

Dahya Hanif, the Director of New York Community Bancorp Inc., purchase 20,000 shares at $11.91 during a trade that took place back on Jun 15, which means that Dahya Hanif is holding 171,301 shares at $238,194 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NYCB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+47.59 for the present operating margin

The net margin for New York Community Bancorp Inc. stands at +33.81. Equity return is now at value 8.70, with 1.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.03.