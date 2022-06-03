Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Cytek Biosciences Inc. (CTKB)

Cytek Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB) went up by 17.17% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $28.70. The company’s stock price has collected 22.35% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Cytek Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ :CTKB) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Cytek Biosciences Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $11.67, which is $0.34 above the current price. CTKB currently public float of 110.75M and currently shorts hold a 4.07% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CTKB was 1.12M shares.

CTKB’s Market Performance

CTKB stocks went up by 22.35% for the week, with a monthly jump of 22.49% and a quarterly performance of -15.51%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.34% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.69% for Cytek Biosciences Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 21.95% for CTKB stocks with a simple moving average of -32.32% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CTKB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CTKB stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for CTKB by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for CTKB in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $20 based on the research report published on January 06th of the current year 2022.

CTKB Trading at 14.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CTKB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -60.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.34%, as shares surge +17.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.96% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CTKB rose by +22.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -47.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.38. In addition, Cytek Biosciences Inc. saw -30.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CTKB starting from Yan Ming, who sale 20,000 shares at the price of $9.92 back on May 19. After this action, Yan Ming now owns 8,104,415 shares of Cytek Biosciences Inc., valued at $198,400 using the latest closing price.

Jiang Wenbin, the President and CEO of Cytek Biosciences Inc., sale 20,000 shares at $8.01 during a trade that took place back on May 09, which means that Jiang Wenbin is holding 7,896,040 shares at $160,200 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CTKB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.34 for the present operating margin

+61.86 for the gross margin

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 13.01.