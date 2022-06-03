Origin Materials Inc. (ORGN) Just Got Our Attention

Origin Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGN) went up by 9.53% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.73. The company’s stock price has collected 11.59% of gains in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 02/26/22 that Not enough babies? EV battery shortage? Dwindling water? There are ‘scarcity’ stock plays for all of it

Is It Worth Investing in Origin Materials Inc. (NASDAQ :ORGN) Right Now?

Origin Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 7.12 x from its present earnings ratio.

The average price from analysts is $15.00, which is $7.3 above the current price. ORGN currently public float of 109.91M and currently shorts hold a 4.68% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ORGN was 1.20M shares.

ORGN’s Market Performance

ORGN stocks went up by 11.59% for the week, with a monthly jump of 12.08% and a quarterly performance of 43.12%, while its annual performance rate touched -22.69%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.96% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.46% for Origin Materials Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 19.38% for ORGN stocks with a simple moving average of 20.46% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ORGN

HSBC Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ORGN reach a price target of $15. The rating they have provided for ORGN stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 23rd, 2021.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to ORGN, setting the target price at $8 in the report published on October 05th of the previous year.

ORGN Trading at 16.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ORGN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.96%, as shares surge +14.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.24% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ORGN rose by +11.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +38.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.50. In addition, Origin Materials Inc. saw 19.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ORGN starting from SIM Boon, who purchase 40,000 shares at the price of $6.03 back on May 16. After this action, SIM Boon now owns 140,000 shares of Origin Materials Inc., valued at $241,000 using the latest closing price.

Drucker Charles, the Director of Origin Materials Inc., purchase 40,000 shares at $6.13 during a trade that took place back on Mar 16, which means that Drucker Charles is holding 790,000 shares at $245,013 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ORGN

Equity return is now at value 34.80, with 20.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.05.